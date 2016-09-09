NFL to Kick Off Season With Discovery Green Broadcast

EXPAND Crew members set up the Fox Sports set for the NFL kickoff broadcast on Sunday at Discovery Green. Zach Despart

What better place to start the NFL season than the city that will play host to the Super Bowl in February?

Workers labored in the early September humidity on Friday to put the final touches on the FOX NFL Sunday set on Discovery Green, where the network plans to broadcast live on Sunday to christen the new season.

The show, a staple of Fox Sports broadcasts, plans to go on the air at 11 a.m. for a nationally televised one-hour pregame show. The hosts of Fox NFL Sunday are Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Curt Menefee and Jimmy Johnson, and the broadcast will mark the show's first appearance in Houston.

The broadcast will lead into the season opener for the Houston Texans against the Chicago Bears at nearby NRG Stadium. According to Discovery Green, the broadcast is free and open to the public. The marching band of Michael Strahan's alma mater, Texas Southern, is scheduled to perform.

More than two dozen crew members laid cables, arranged barriers and installed lighting on Friday morning. Though three of the show's hosts (Long, Bradshaw and Strahan) are NFL Hall of Famers, these tough guys apparently want no part of the Houston heat — the studio is encased in glass and air-conditioned.