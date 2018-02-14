Houston, Not Surprisingly, Has Feelings About Astrodome Restoration

This is a fact: on February 13, 2018, Harris County commissioners approved a plan, scheduled to cost over $100 million, to renovate the Astrodome.

In any other story about any other building in any other city, this would be seen as a historic moment where a community found the money to save a beloved icon. But this is not that story, because the Astrodome isn’t another building and Houston isn’t another city. If you’ve been here for more than a few months, odds are you’re aware of Houston’s on-again, off-again affair with the Astrodome; it’s the type of relationship that half hour network comedies dream about.

It would take a book to cover the twists and turns that have led to today, and even with everything in a neat package, it’s hard to imagine anyone eight months ago seeing today play out the way that it has. Sure, eventually a “final” decision would be made about the Astrodome, and some people would be mad, but the response on social media has been something else. The reason? Hurricane Harvey.