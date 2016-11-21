menu

"Not My President." Protesters Decry Trump at Uptown Houston Rally

Monday, November 21, 2016 at 11:30 a.m.
By Houston Press
Scores of demonstrators crowded the corner of Post Oak and Westheimer in Uptown on Sunday afternoon to protest the election of Donald Trump. The event, organized by groups including Familias Immigrantes y Estudiantes en la Lucha, the Houston Socialist Movement, Los Houston Brown Berets de TejAztlan and the city's chapter of Black Lives Matter, was the latest of several protests against the president-elect since Election Day on November 8.

We talked with some of the protesters about why they are so concerned about Trump.

