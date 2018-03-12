O.J. Simpson (Basically) Confesses To Double Murder On National Television

Well, it took 12 years and a ratings cattle prod from, ironically, the reprise of its own creation, American Idol, on a competing network, but FOX finally aired the 2006 interview that Judith Regan conducted with O.J. Simpson, at that time titled "If I Did It" but now appropriately labeled "The Lost Confession," in which Simpson "hypothetically" takes viewers through how he "would have committed" the double murders of his ex-wife, Nicole, and Ronald Goldman.

And after watching the two hour special last night, I think we can go ahead and remove "hypothetically" from any conjecture regarding Simpson's involvement in the murders — he killed those two people.

The two hour special was essentially divided into two parts. The first hour or so was the backstory of O.J.'s courtship of and eventual marriage to and divorce from Nicole, all of which essentially began when she was 18 years old and he was a grown man with a family, on the cusp of his first divorce. The hour largely consisted of reliving the numerous domestic violence incidents of which Simpson was accused, and Simpson's 2006 denial, minimizing, and posthumous victim shaming surrounding these incidents. It was gross.