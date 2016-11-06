menu

Our Worst (Best?) Stories Of Houston's Beloved Traffic

Section of I-45 in Downtown Houston to Be Closed for Several Weekends


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Our Worst (Best?) Stories Of Houston's Beloved Traffic

Sunday, November 6, 2016 at 12:01 a.m.
By Houston Press
Our Worst (Best?) Stories Of Houston's Beloved Traffic
Flickr/David Bolton
A A

We all know you can strike up a conversation with anyone in Houston on either of two topics: traffic and the weather. And this week's dreadful news that a downtown section of I-45 will be closed for several weekends got us thinking about the former.

While weird weather comes and goes, traffic is a daily headache (or adventure, to you glass-half-full people). Here's a collection of some of our worst traffic stories in recent years:

Our Worst (Best?) Stories Of Houston's Beloved Traffic
Screengrab/Google Earth

The Most Congested, Confusing and Hated Intersections in Houston
Traffic. We all hate it. We hate the stopping and starting. We hate the construction. We hate all of it. But it is price we pay for living in a city spread out over 600 square miles. But that doesn't always adequately explain the nightmare of traffic intersections.

Our Worst (Best?) Stories Of Houston's Beloved Traffic
Screenshot/Google Maps

As Construction Begins on I-45 Ramps, Get Ready to Change Your Commute (and Sit in Traffic)
There's a chance you're going to have to rethink your commute, because starting tonight, construction crews are closing down some of the most heavily traveled I-45 entrance ramps in the city.

Our Worst (Best?) Stories Of Houston's Beloved Traffic
jjsala

5 Houston Roads to Avoid This Holiday Season
No one would think to question the stress-inducing nature of Houston traffic. It is made all the worse during the holidays when certain areas of town experience the kind of gridlock we dream about on fitful nights of sleep leading up to Black Friday.

Our Worst (Best?) Stories Of Houston's Beloved Traffic
TexasDarkHorse

No Pain, No Gain: New Interchange at 59/610 Will Test Our Traffic Patience
Anyone who has had the unfortunate luck of spending even a few minutes on Highway 290 between the North Loop and Cypress knows that "gridlock" can be a relative term. As the expansion of the ever congested thoroughfare continues through the end of 2017, all Houston drivers can do is lament the closures and do their best to avoid the area. If you don't live or work on the northwest side of town, that certainly helps.

Our Worst (Best?) Stories Of Houston's Beloved Traffic
Meagan Flynn

Residents Ask Mayor Turner to Halt Post Oak Bus Project in Effort to "Save Uptown"
"See this right turn lane filled up?" consultant Wayne Dolcefino asked about a dozen angry Uptown residents, standing along Post Oak Boulevard near the intersection with San Felipe Street on Monday morning. "That's going away. The right lane at Westheimer? That's going away too."

Our Worst (Best?) Stories Of Houston's Beloved Traffic
Thinkstock.com

The 10 Scariest Roads in Houston (Especially at Night)
When dealing with traffic in Houston, most of us try to avoid congestion, road closures and anything that might slow us down. But there are some areas of town that might best be avoided altogether.

Our Worst (Best?) Stories Of Houston's Beloved Traffic
robb.hunter/Flickr

You Probably Won't Die Biking These Six Houston Streets
As one biker, Kelly Robinson, told us, “The word 'safe' and 'riding bikes on the street' really shouldn't be used in the same sentence.” But here are a half-dozen Houston streets cyclists prefer to ride on.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >