Part of Westheimer Closed for Post-Harvey Repairs

Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 10:58 a.m.
By Houston Press
This section of Westheimer will be closed for the next few weeks.
This section of Westheimer will be closed for the next few weeks.
Photo courtesy of the City of Houston
A A

Part of Westheimer just west of Uptown will be closed for several weeks for post-Hurricane Harvey repairs.

Two of four eastbound lanes will be shut down between Hillcroft and Briargrove beginning Tuesday morning. City of Houston crews will be repairing several wastewater lines damaged by the massive August storm, which flooded several parts of Westheimer.

Drivers should expect delays to the already congested thoroughfare, and the city expects the work to take three weeks. Richmond and San Felipe offer alternate east-west routes in that area.

Houston Press
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 28-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

