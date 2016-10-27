PETA Offers Reward in Houston Dog-Stabbing Case

Surely someone out there recognizes this guy. Courtesy Houston Police Department

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a degenerate freak of nature caught on surveillance footage stabbing a dog in the face.

The footage, from roughly 1:30 a.m. October 7, shows a man stabbing a dog through the gate of a house on Hardy Street, in Near Northside neighborhood of Houston. The dog, Chaz, "required surgery for the deep lacerations on his lip and neck," according to a PETA press release, which describes the suspect as "a black or Hispanic male with a receding hairline."

The maniac was wearing a white T-shirt featuring a Mexican flag and the word "HARDY" above it, "along with dark-colored, knee-length shorts with drawstrings at the bottom of the legs and Nike tennis shoes," according to the press release.

The video shows the man walking past the gate and stabbing the dog with the knife in his right hand, while his left hand is holding an unidentified object — possibly a phone, or the charred remnants of his blackened soul. The man then returns approximately 13 minutes later for more stabbing, at one point appearing to fall down.

"This man reached through a closed gate to stab this dog repeatedly and violently in the face, leaving him bleeding and in pain," PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien stated in the release. "PETA is urging anyone with information about this case to come forward immediately so that this man can be held accountable for his crime and stopped from hurting anyone else."

Anyone with information about this wretched specimen of humanity should call the Houston Police Department Major Offenders Division Animal Cruelty Unit at 713-308-3100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

