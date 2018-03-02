 


With all the sun on Saturday, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo carnival might be a good option.
Photo by Jeff Balke

Houston's Weather Weekend: Get Outside While You Can!

Jeff Balke | March 2, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

On Thursday, we began to see some weather that most of us barely recognized. There was this big bright orb in the sky, the air was almost dry and it felt downright pleasant. Get used to it for at least a couple days because Houston is primed for some killer weather going into the weekend.

Friday should have mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s much like Thursday though maybe a tad cooler. Lows overnight Friday could reach the upper 40s in outlying suburbs. The skies will be clear and it should be a beautiful night out there.

And Saturday is shaping up quite nicely as well. Some clouds might begin to creep in later in the day and the humidity will start to increase, but it should be another banner day. Highs should only reach into the lower 70s making it a great day to get outside and enjoy yourself, particularly before Sunday.

The Gulf moisture returns in earnest on Sunday as clouds will dominate much of the day. Temps won't moderate much out of the 65 to 70-degree range all day and evening. While there probably won't be any substantial rainfall on Sunday, showers are likely and it could be damn wet in the afternoon. If you are planning to go to a party for the Academy Awards, you might bring an umbrella for the trip home.

Next week looks interesting with pretty significant rain chances early in the week ahead of a front that may cool things down significantly ahead of next weekend. We'll have to see how the forecast shakes out. For now, enjoy the sunny, cool weather while you can.

 
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.

