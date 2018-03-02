Houston's Weather Weekend: Get Outside While You Can!

On Thursday, we began to see some weather that most of us barely recognized. There was this big bright orb in the sky, the air was almost dry and it felt downright pleasant. Get used to it for at least a couple days because Houston is primed for some killer weather going into the weekend.

Friday should have mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s much like Thursday though maybe a tad cooler. Lows overnight Friday could reach the upper 40s in outlying suburbs. The skies will be clear and it should be a beautiful night out there.