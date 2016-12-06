Police Seek Suspect in Sexual Assault of Girl at Houston Children's Museum
|
Joseph Anderson
Courtesy Houston Police Department
Houston police are searching for a man they say sexually assaulted a girl he was chaperoning at the Houston Children's Museum in October — and may have attacked other children.
Prosecutors have charged Joseph Anderson, 40, with two counts of indecency with a child. Police said Anderson was a friend of the girl's mother, and knew the 11-year-old child before bringing her to the museum on October 16.
The assault happened two months after a boy was sexually assaulted in a public library bathroom.
Anderson brought the girl to the second floor of the museum, where he sexually assaulted her, police said. Two people saw the assault in progress and told museum employees. The girl, after being brought to a private room, reported being assaulted.
Upcoming Events
-
Rice Owls Mens Basketball vs. St. Thomas University Men's Basketball
TicketsWed., Dec. 21, 7:00pm
-
Advocare V100 Texas Bowl
TicketsWed., Dec. 28, 8:00pm
-
Rice Owls Mens Basketball vs. Middle Tennessee State Univ Blue Raiders Mens Basketball
TicketsThu., Jan. 5, 7:00pm
-
PRCA XTreme Bulls
TicketsFri., Jan. 6, 7:30pm
Anderson fled the museum before police searched the facility, and the Houston Police Department said in a statement that the Houston Children's Museum, a popular attraction in the Museum District, has been cooperating with the investigation.
Anderson remains at large, but police say they may have connected him to additional sexual assaults at different locations. Police urge anyone who believes their children may have had inappropriate contact with Anderson to call the Houston Police Department Special Victims Division at 713-308-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Houston, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
U Of H Men's Basketball Chart
TicketsSat., Dec. 10, 12:30pm
-
Rice Owls Mens Basketball vs. Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks Basketball
TicketsSat., Dec. 10, 7:00pm
-
Rice Owls Mens Basketball vs. St. Edward's University Hilltoppers Men's Basketball
TicketsThu., Dec. 15, 11:45am
-
Rice Owls Mens Basketball vs. Northwestern State Demons Basketball
TicketsMon., Dec. 19, 7:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!