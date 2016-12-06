Police Seek Suspect in Sexual Assault of Girl at Houston Children's Museum

Joseph Anderson Courtesy Houston Police Department

Houston police are searching for a man they say sexually assaulted a girl he was chaperoning at the Houston Children's Museum in October — and may have attacked other children.

Prosecutors have charged Joseph Anderson, 40, with two counts of indecency with a child. Police said Anderson was a friend of the girl's mother, and knew the 11-year-old child before bringing her to the museum on October 16.

The assault happened two months after a boy was sexually assaulted in a public library bathroom.

Anderson brought the girl to the second floor of the museum, where he sexually assaulted her, police said. Two people saw the assault in progress and told museum employees. The girl, after being brought to a private room, reported being assaulted.

Anderson fled the museum before police searched the facility, and the Houston Police Department said in a statement that the Houston Children's Museum, a popular attraction in the Museum District, has been cooperating with the investigation.

Anderson remains at large, but police say they may have connected him to additional sexual assaults at different locations. Police urge anyone who believes their children may have had inappropriate contact with Anderson to call the Houston Police Department Special Victims Division at 713-308-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8.

