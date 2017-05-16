Power Outages Plunge Dickinson, League City, Texas City into Darkness

A major power outage in Dickinson, Texas City and League City left thousands without power Monday evening into Tuesday, the city's police department reports.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, many areas of the small Galveston County city lost electricity. Traffic signals stopped working during the evening commute and police told residents to stop clogging emergency phone lines with reports of the outage.

The service provider, Texas-New Mexico Power, said 12,100 businesses were affected by the outage that investigators are still trying to get to the bottom of.

"What we know at the moment is a piece of equipment in a substation failed," says Texas-New Mexico Power spokesman Eric Paul. "Weather is the No. 1 cause of outages this time of year, but this outage was not related to weather."

After initially estimating power would be restored by 8:30 p.m., it was not until 4:30 a.m. that TNMP reported all customer were back online. That's because, Paul says, the utility thought the lights were back on everywhere by 2 a.m. But additional calls from homeowners in the dark sent lineman back into the field.

Dickinson Police Chief Ron Morales says he is unaware of any accidents or injuries that occurred in the city due to the blackout, but said his officers responded to many home and business alarms tripped by the outage and also directed traffic at busy intersections.

TNMP serves 105,000 customers in much or part of League City, Texas City, Dickson, La Marque, Alvin, Friendswood and Pearland.