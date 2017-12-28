Bettencourt Says Texans Can Pre-Pay Their Taxes, But a 2017 Deduction is Unlikely

It's going to be extra exciting to send in your taxes this year.

As much as homeowners might want it otherwise, Senator Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston) says Texans cannot expect to receive a deduction in their 2017 tax bill if they pay their 2018 property taxes before December 31.

The rush to pay early is due to the overhaul of our nation's tax system in which legislators approved setting a maximum of $10,000 on property tax deductions starting in 2018.

The IRS has said that prepaying 2018 property taxes may work for some taxpayers but the sticking point is that those taxes must already be assessed. And in Texas that's not going to happen till next year with an assessment phase running from July 25 to October 1.