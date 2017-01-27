menu

Precinct 5 Deputy Strikes, Kills Pedestrian Early Friday Morning

Friday, January 27, 2017 at 11:36 a.m.
By Meagan Flynn
Scott Davidson/Flickr
Around 3 a.m. Friday, a Harris County Precinct 5 deputy struck a woman standing in the road at 12300 Westheimer, killing her, Houston police said in a statement.

According to Harris County Precinct 5 spokesman Sergeant Roy Guinn, Deputy D. Thomas was not on an emergency call at the time he struck the unidentified woman. Guinn said it is unknown how fast Thomas was traveling.

For now, the Houston Police Department, the investigating agency, is pinning the fault on the pedestrian, whom police say was standing in the road, not in any crosswalk, and failed to yield the right-of-way.

No charges have been filed against the deputy in relation to the woman's death, and Guinn said Precinct 5 has not yet taken any action against Thomas because the investigation is ongoing. Superiors will review dash-cam footage of the incident and take statements from Thomas before determining any potential disciplinary action, Guinn said.

"If it's deemed he needs to be placed on any type of leave, I'm sure that will be the case," Guinn said.

The woman died at the scene.

Meagan Flynn
Meagan Flynn is a staff writer at the Houston Press who, despite covering criminal justice and other political squabbles in Harris County, drinks only one small cup of coffee per day.

