Precinct 5 Deputy Strikes, Kills Pedestrian Early Friday Morning

Around 3 a.m. Friday, a Harris County Precinct 5 deputy struck a woman standing in the road at 12300 Westheimer, killing her, Houston police said in a statement.

According to Harris County Precinct 5 spokesman Sergeant Roy Guinn, Deputy D. Thomas was not on an emergency call at the time he struck the unidentified woman. Guinn said it is unknown how fast Thomas was traveling.

For now, the Houston Police Department, the investigating agency, is pinning the fault on the pedestrian, whom police say was standing in the road, not in any crosswalk, and failed to yield the right-of-way.

No charges have been filed against the deputy in relation to the woman's death, and Guinn said Precinct 5 has not yet taken any action against Thomas because the investigation is ongoing. Superiors will review dash-cam footage of the incident and take statements from Thomas before determining any potential disciplinary action, Guinn said.

"If it's deemed he needs to be placed on any type of leave, I'm sure that will be the case," Guinn said.

The woman died at the scene.

