President Trump on Texans QB Deshaun Watson: "Gonna Be a Great NFL Player"

The Houston Texans begin mandatory minicamp later Tuesday morning, and when they do, Tom Savage will be their starting quarterback. He will be the signal caller taking snaps with the first team, and he will be the one whom coaches give the starter's treatment. However, if that is indeed the case, then the Texans have, beyond a shadow of a doubt, the backup quarterback with the most sizzle of any in the NFL.

Deshaun Watson is a superstar. No, maybe not a superstar NFL PLAYER (yet); that will be earned with time. However, in terms of star power, charisma, Q rating and respect for what he's accomplished thus far in his life as a football player, Watson is an unequivocal superstar.

In the NFL, one measurement of the popularity portion of superstardom is jersey sales. How many people decided to put your name on their back? For a rookie drafted in late April, May 2017 was Watson's first foray onto the jersey sales leaderboard, and if you're wondering how it went...well, here you go...

1. Marshawn Lynch, OAK

2. Tom Brady, NE

3. Dak Prescott, DAL

4. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL

5. DESHAUN WATSON, HOU

6. Derek Carr, OAK

7. Odell Beckham, Jr., NYG

8. Carson Wentz, PHI

9. Julio Jones, ATL

10. Rob Gronkowski, NE

So he was the top rookie and fifth overall best seller. Not bad for someone backing up Tom Savage. In our other bit of Watson-related news, the Clemson Tigers national championship football team visited the White House on Monday afternoon, which means we get our commander in chief, Donald J. Trump, discussing sports, which never fails to entertain...

Did you hear that, guys? Donald Trump LOVES the Texans' selection of Deshaun Watson! And that is NOT FAKE NEWS!

Quessenberry Wins Halas Award

The Pro Football Writer's Association (PFWA) is handing out a slew of awards this week, and on Monday it announced that Texans offensive lineman David Quessenberry was the winner of the George Halas Award, which recognizes a player who has overcome the most adversity to succeed. Via press release:

Quessenberry, the 49th Halas Award winner, is the first member of the Texans franchise to receive the honor from the PFWA. Other 2017 nominees for the Halas Award were New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, Baltimore Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta and Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake. The Halas Award is given to a NFL player, coach or staff member who overcomes the most adversity to succeed. The award is named for Halas, a charter member (1963) of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, who was associated with the Chicago Bears and NFL from their inception in 1920 until his death in 1983 as an owner, manager, player and promoter. Halas won 324 games and six NFL titles in 40 seasons as a coach. The Halas Award is one of the two-oldest awards presented by the PFWA, along with the Dick McCann Award, presented to a reporter who has made a long and distinguished contribution to pro football through coverage.



Quessenberry, a sixth-round pick in 2013, has spent the past three seasons on injured reserve battling non-Hodgkins lymphoma. He has been cleared as cancer-free and has put enough weight back on that he certainly looks the part in OTs. We will see how things go when the pads go on in July, but for Quessenberry to reach this point is remarkable, whether he ever plays in a game again or not.

