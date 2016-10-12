Proposed HSPVA Name Change Not Greeted by a Standing Ovation

houstonisd.org screen grab

Does a high school dedicated to the arts really need to be named after a successful businessman? Even if that businessman pays for the right to do so?

That’s just one of the questions Houston ISD parent Ann Eagleton has for the district after it announced plans to rename the High School for the Performing and Visual Arts – usually referred to as HSPVA – the Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts (KHSPVA anyone?)

Last November trustees approved a policy that if anyone donated $7.5 million to a school, that the board could decide to rename the school after that person. Really. Not making this up.

So when Rich and Nancy Kinder decided to chip in $7.5 million through their Kinder Foundation to help the acclaimed high school make its long-awaited move to a downtown campus, trustees cleared the way to change the name – clunkiness be damned. New superintendent Richard Carranza, understandably, greeted the donation news with great happiness.

“With this donation, the Kinder Foundation is sending a strong message to our children that Houston is a city that recognizes the critical role that the arts play in every student’s education,” he was quoted as saying on the HISD website. Plans are to open the new 168,000 square foot school in the third quarter of 2018.

Alas, as HISD trustees should know by now (see renaming schools to remove Confederate association references earlier this year) renaming a school never seems to go smoothly. Now Eagleton is poking the bear in a response certainly not anticipated by Houston ISD officials in the days leading up to this Thursday night’s vote on the measure.

“The idea that you announce that you’re changing the name of a well known high school on a Friday and the vote’s on a Thursday without any community input, that just seems wrong to me,” she said in a phone interview.

“I was shocked that we would sell school naming rights after the shenanigan of Lanier,” said Eagleton, who thinks the name should stay what it is (“It is a brand that is known. They were the original performing arts high school.”) Or be named after Ruth Denney, who worked hard to start the school. And just name the auditorium after Kinder.

Eagleton also believes HISD set its price tag way too low. “Tillman Fertitta is donating $20 million of the $60 million needed for the new University of Houston athletic center,” she wrote in a letter to the board. “Gus Wortham donated $20 million for the $66 million needed to build the Wortham Center. The Hobby family donated $15 million of the $88 million needed for the Hobby Center.”

“The Kinders are donating $7.5 million of a $90.2 million project ($80.2 M from the bond + 10M from HSPVA Friends)… The donation rate in the projects I listed ranged from 17 % - 33%,” she wrote. “The Kinders are coming in at 8 %. The board would be setting a bad precedent if they approve this.”

Eagleton said her son who went to HSPVA did a brief survey of his friends who are recent graduates. “None of them are supportive of the name change and they think HISD is selling out.”

In the end, Eagleton doesn’t sound like someone who will achieve ultimate victory. “My goal is just to slow it. I’m hoping we can just put off the vote so there can be a real conversation and real transparency and for us to understand.

"I know the arts requires a lot of funding from the business community and I’m happy to honor them in all sorts of ways, but to me, a high school, that’s different to me.”

