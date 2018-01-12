That Escalated Quickly: Cold Front Roars Through with Rain, Hail Leaving Gusty Winds

So, funny things happen with weather in southeast Texas sometimes. Such was the case on Thursday just before evening rush hour, naturally. First, in the early afternoon hours, a line of fairly strong storms passed through ahead of a cold front. While these gave us a nice soaking, they were only the preview.

Later in the afternoon, a fast-moving line of storms developed east of Houston and proceeded to wallop the central part of town with torrential rains and even some bb-sized hail in places. It caused quite the soggy ride home for many Houstonians and created some minor street flooding along the way. Some parts of the area received nearly an inch-and-a-half or rainfall in just a few hours.

This was all thanks to a rapidly moving cold front that finally made its way through Houston in the early evening. Once it did, temperatures dropped 10-15 degrees within a few minutes. What began as a rather muggy and mild day outside quickly turned into a blustery evening. The National Weather Service even warned of gale force winds reaching 40-45 mph overnight and wind chills dropping into the teens north and west of the city. By 10 p.m. wind chill readings were near freezing across the entire region and in the mid 30s close to the coast, and some were without power thanks to the gusty winds.