Rain to Start Week Gives Way to Cooler Houston Weather

Coming off an absolutely lovely weekend (nevermind the cloudy conditions Sunday afternoon), spring in Houston continues in earnest this week. A cool front is expected to move through Monday night or early Tuesday, but that should be the only significant weather feature we see much of the week.
Expect some clouds and rain in the forecast Monday, particularly in the afternoon. Significant accumulations are unlikely and the system the rain precedes should clear Houston by early morning Tuesday. Before the front gets here, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Clouds should suppress most of the heat and rain will move in eventually to keep things mild.
After the front pushes thorough, things will cool down quickly. Highs Tuesday shouldn't climb above the lower 70s and as cool, dry air moves into the region, expect Wednesday through Friday to be gorgeous and even a bit chilly.
Highs both days will only reach the mid 60s and overnight lows could hit the 40s for much of the area. If you are smart, you'll plan to dine al fresco a lot this week because it is most definitely going to be patio weather.
A warmer southerly flow off the Gulf should return on Friday along with humidity ahead of another front. But, the timing on that is still a bit suspect. We'll have more on that as we get closer to the weekend.
For now, bring an umbrella for the drive home on Monday, but after that, enjoy some more sunny, cool weather in Texas, USA.
