Rain to Start Week Gives Way to Cooler Houston Weather

It's patio weather this week (after Monday), so get out and enjoy it.

Coming off an absolutely lovely weekend (nevermind the cloudy conditions Sunday afternoon), spring in Houston continues in earnest this week. A cool front is expected to move through Monday night or early Tuesday, but that should be the only significant weather feature we see much of the week.

Expect some clouds and rain in the forecast Monday, particularly in the afternoon. Significant accumulations are unlikely and the system the rain precedes should clear Houston by early morning Tuesday. Before the front gets here, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Clouds should suppress most of the heat and rain will move in eventually to keep things mild.