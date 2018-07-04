CITGO Freedom Over Texas Calls Off All But the Fireworks Today Thanks to Flooding

The event site is experiencing rising water after this morning’s rainfall, compromising the site and safety of volunteers, participants, performers, fans and guests. Safety is our highest priority and the event site is closed.

“CITGO wholly agrees with the City of Houston in cancelling today’s Freedom Over Texas event due to weather conditions. We, too, share deep concern for Houston-area residents, and the safety of all participants is our primary concern. While we are disappointed that the celebration cannot convene as planned, we are happy that the fireworks will still brighten the sky at 9:35 tonight. We wish each and every person a safe and happy Fourth of July,” said Larry Elizondo, General Manager of Community Relations, Corporate Social Responsibility and Legislative Affairs, CITGO Petroleum Corporations.

The City of Houston will refund the face value of purchased tickets.