CITGO Freedom Over Texas Calls Off All But the Fireworks Today Thanks to Flooding

Today, as predicted, heavy rains came through the Houston area — including as much as 7 inches in some spots — accompanied by street flooding. CITGO Freedom Over Texas scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. today was canceled, although the fireworks will still go off at 9:35 p.m.
According to the Freedom Over Texas announcement:
The event site is experiencing rising water after this morning’s rainfall, compromising the site and safety of volunteers, participants, performers, fans and guests. Safety is our highest priority and the event site is closed.
“CITGO wholly agrees with the City of Houston in cancelling today’s Freedom Over Texas event due to weather conditions. We, too, share deep concern for Houston-area residents, and the safety of all participants is our primary concern. While we are disappointed that the celebration cannot convene as planned, we are happy that the fireworks will still brighten the sky at 9:35 tonight. We wish each and every person a safe and happy Fourth of July,” said Larry Elizondo, General Manager of Community Relations, Corporate Social Responsibility and Legislative Affairs, CITGO Petroleum Corporations.
The City of Houston will refund the face value of purchased tickets.
On Tuesday, the city of Tomball cancelled its annual July 4th festival saying the forecast for "heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds beginning on Tuesday afternoon and continuing through the weekend forced the decision by City officials."
Good news was that almost all CenterPoint Energy customers had power as of 1:50 p.m. today. Houston Transtar reported high water at several points along I-10, I-45 North, 610 and Highway 288. A flood advisory from the National Weather Service was in effect until 2:30 p.m.
