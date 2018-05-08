Ranking the Level of Urgency for the Astros Bottom of the Order Bats

The Astros have the best starting rotation in baseball. They are also a plus-level defense (outside of the catcher spot) and have a solid, if unspectacular bullpen. While their top six guys in the batting order aren't exactly tearing the cover off the ball and aren't on pace to be where they were last season, they are still quite good.

Yet, the Astros have struggled lately, especially against the better teams in both leagues. The only series they have won against teams over .500 are the A's and the Mariners. They are also near the bottom of the league in average with runners in scoring position and don't have their trademark late-inning swagger that made them so dangerous last season.

The fact is their bats at the bottom of the order are a significant problem and need to be addressed if not immediately, then soon. It is unlikely GM Jeff Lunhow will call up minor league phenom Kyle Tucker anytime soon, both because he may not quite be ready for the bigs and also to preserve years of arbitration-free contract time with the team. That could mean a trade or some other moves, but something will need to be done. Here's our rankings of the urgency of the main guys populating spots 7 through 9.