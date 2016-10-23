Recounting Houston's Worst Cases of Animal Cruelty

Courtesy BARC

Why people mistreat animals, we will never know. But sadly, animal abuse happens far too often in the Houston area. Here are some of our most-read stories about mistreated animals in recent years.

Houston Punk Musician Accused of Hanging Tortured, Decapitated Cat Inside MetroRail Car

A 23-year-old Houston man active in the Houston punk scene was charged with animal cruelty charges after a dead cat was discovered hanging from a handrail by a MetroRail passenger in January.

What We Learned From the Crush Video Trial

On February 10, a Harris County District Court judge found Brent Wayne Justice guilty of animal cruelty — specifically, the filmed torture and slaughter of a pit bull puppy that Justice and co-defendant Ashley Richards sold as part of their"crush" video business.

Apollo the Dog Gets a New Face

Boy, it's nice to write about a happy ending.

No Sanctuary at Spindletop

When authorities served a warrant at the Spindletop Dog refuge north of Houston on July 17, they turned up nearly 300 dogs stacked in filthy crates, and countless questions.

The Mystery of Three Aggie Bros and a Dead, Body-Fluid-Covered Dog

Three Texas A&M Corps of Cadet students have been charged with illegal dumping after they admitted to slapping a baseball cap on the bloodied carcass of a dog and propping it up on firewood on the university band's drill field in early March.

Criticism Continues About Why Horses Had to Swim for Their Lives When Cypress Trails Flooded Again

Trainers rushed to save horses from a farm on Cypress Creek during Tropical Storm Allison in 2001. So why were horses left exposed to the same flood risks during the Tax Day Flood this year?

Hooray — 20 Chimps Locked up in San Antonio Will (Finally) Be Retired to a Sanctuary!

Fifty federally owned chimpanzees warehoused in research facilities — including 20 in San Antonio — are being retired to a Louisiana sanctuary, according to the Humane Society of the United States.

