Construction at U.S. 290 and 610 Loop Brings Weekend Traffic Headaches

The US-290-610 Loop interchange has been under construction for quite a while. Screengrab/Google Earth

If you’re thinking about using U.S. 290 to get into town this weekend, maybe think again.

The Texas Department of Transportation is wrapping up a major part of its project along U.S. 290, which will soon allow drivers to access the freeway directly from I-10. This improvement could do a lot to improve traffic woes in northwest Houston — but first, those woes will get worse.

Starting Friday at 9 p.m., all main eastbound lanes of U.S. 290 will be closed from Bingle Road to the Loop, according to a news release from the department. Anyone trying to get to the North Loop, West Loop or I-10 will need to take detours and feeder roads.

If you’re not sure exactly what those detours are, TxDOT gives handy directions for drivers in its news release.

At 9 a.m. on Saturday, eastbound connections will reopen between U.S. 290 and both 610 and I-10. But two of the eastbound lanes of U.S. 290 will remain closed until 5 a.m. Monday, leading to nasty congestion anyway.

“Motorists should expect heavy delays and are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes,” TxDOT warns. The department suggests drivers take Hempstead Road, which runs parallel to U.S. 290 through most of northwest Houston before eventually merging with Washington Avenue near Memorial Park.

The U.S. 290 reroutes aren’t the only closures coming for Houston drivers this weekend. The north- and southbound feeder roads at I-45 and FM-518 will be completely closed from 10 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday.

The feeder roads at Beltway 8 and Aldine Westfield Road will also be closing. Lanes in both directions will shut down at 9 p.m. on Friday and reopen Monday at 5 a.m.

