Four Thoughts on Robert Brazile Being Named to Pro Football Hall of Fame

One of the very best parts of the week leading up to the Super Bowl is the unveiling of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class for that calendar year. Say what you will about all of the dark clouds swirling around the NFL at the moment — anthem protests, TV ratings dipping, concussions — but thanks to its NFL Films division, no sport does nostalgia better than pro football. The Hall of Fame presentation reminds us of that.

This past week's Hall of Fame class introduction was an even bigger thrill than normal for Houstonians, as finally, after years and years of waiting, Robert Brazile, the prototype edge rusher of his time, the erstwhile "Dr.Doom," was selected for enshrinement, thanks to a nomination by the veteran's committee and rubber stamp approval by the Hall of Fame selection committee.

I have a few thoughts on Brazile's induction, as we relive the weekend and, briefly, the career of one of the all-time great linebackers and gentlemen in football history...