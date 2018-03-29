The Future of News Involves Robots, Like It Or Not

It’s amazing how quickly a new phrase can enter the zeitgeist only to be rendered meaningless. Look no further than the phrase “fake news.” Now, what is true is that there is plenty of fake news out there, and you don’t have to go far to find it; one only has to scroll through their Facebook or Twitter feeds for a few minutes most days to find something of questionable truth. But most people using the phrase don’t use it to mean “news that isn’t true,” they use it to mean “news I don’t like so it must not be true.”

It also brings a certain level of hostility, usually directed at the person who wrote whatever story has upset the person slinging the phrase. Add into that shrinking newsrooms and it’s kind of amazing there are still fighting the good fight and joining the fourth estate. I’m glad they are though because journalism is important, in particular local journalism (and I’m not just saying that because I write for local publications and have many friends who do as well).

But what my friends are going to have to learn to reconcile with is not just the future hostility they face, but the fact that there’s a new type of journalist on the rise, one that is likely to stick around for the long haul: the robot journalist.