menu

Rocket Eric "Lights-Out" Gordon Wins NBA Three Point Contest

"Durant vs. Westbrook" Takes Center Stage As the Saltiest Rivalry in the NBA


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Rocket Eric "Lights-Out" Gordon Wins NBA Three Point Contest

Monday, February 20, 2017 at 9:54 a.m.
By Houston Press
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EF2UJeUSkIU
A A

It seems fitting than a player from the Houston Rockets, who this season set an NBA record for most three point shots made and attempted in a game, would win the league's annual three-point contest held over All-Star Weekend.

Guard Eric Gordon, who joined the Rockets this year from the Pelicans, made 15 of 25 shots in the contest, including six of nine "money balls," which are worth two points.

Gordon's 21 points in the final round easily bested Cleveland's Kyrie "Uncle Drew" Irving for the crown.

After the win, Gordon offered a straightforward explanation behind his success.

Upcoming Events

"It's all about getting hot, you know," he told NBA TV's Kristen Ledlow.  "Anybody can get hot on any given night. So I guess tonight's my night."

Through the first half of the season, Gordon is averaging 17.2 points per game and shooting a stellar 38.5 percent from beyond the arc. The Rockets, at 40-18, are in third place in the Western Conference.

Houston Press

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >