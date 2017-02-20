Rocket Eric "Lights-Out" Gordon Wins NBA Three Point Contest
It seems fitting than a player from the Houston Rockets, who this season set an NBA record for most three point shots made and attempted in a game, would win the league's annual three-point contest held over All-Star Weekend.
Guard Eric Gordon, who joined the Rockets this year from the Pelicans, made 15 of 25 shots in the contest, including six of nine "money balls," which are worth two points.
Gordon's 21 points in the final round easily bested Cleveland's Kyrie "Uncle Drew" Irving for the crown.
After the win, Gordon offered a straightforward explanation behind his success.
"It's all about getting hot, you know," he told NBA TV's Kristen Ledlow. "Anybody can get hot on any given night. So I guess tonight's my night."
Through the first half of the season, Gordon is averaging 17.2 points per game and shooting a stellar 38.5 percent from beyond the arc. The Rockets, at 40-18, are in third place in the Western Conference.
