Rockets Put Two More in the Books with Wins in New Orleans, Minnesota

As the Rockets exited the All-Star break, it was clear the next 20 games on the schedule would be tough. The first five would be difficult, but the next ten featured seven road games against eight teams vying for the playoffs and multiple back-to-backs with travel in between. They came out of the break having already won 10 in a row. They won the next seven before a loss at Toronto, the best team in the Eastern Conference. They haven't lost since.

Now, with only two games remaining in that brutal 20-game stretch, they will, at worst, finish those games 17-3 heading into the final 10 games of the season. Next up is perhaps the only team hotter than Houston right now, the Trailblazers, who have won 12 straight.

But before getting to the next game, let's take a look at the last couple. On Saturday, the Rockets went to New Orleans, the last team they lost to before their 17-game winning streak. It wasn't exactly a beautiful game, but a win is a win as two MVP candidates in James Harden and the Pelicans' Anthony Davis met. Davis was stellar, but the Rockets held him down when it counted and hung on for a 107-101 win.