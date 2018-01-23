Rockets Roll to 3-0 Home Stand with Win Over Heat

The Rockets finally managed to put the entire band back together on Monday night and the results were similar to what they managed in the previous two games, a 99-90 win over a banged up Miami Heat team. The win gave the three straight wins in all three games on the recent home stand and brought their record to an impressive 33-12.

Before getting too deep into the game with the Heat, a quick look back at a weekend that saw them beat a very talented Minnesota team and clinch the tie breaker against Golden State. James Harden made his return from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for over two weeks, playing limited minutes in the win over the Timberwolves. And on Sunday, he waved off his minutes restriction, hitting huge shots (along with Chris Paul) down the stretch and even playing some fantastic defense to hold off the Warriors in what were arguably the two most impressive wins of the season.

It returns them to the second best record in the NBA after a 4-3 record while Harden was out. Truth be told, this hasn't been the Rockets we saw early in the season since mid December when forward Luc Mbah a Moute went down with a shoulder injury. Between then and now, Paul, Harden, Clint Capela, Nene and Eric Gordon have missed games due to injury or illness. Trevor Ariza and Gerald Greene missed the last two games before Monday night to a suspension for shenanigans pulled after the loss to the Clippers last week.