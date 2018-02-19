Breaking Down the Final 25 Games of the Rockets Season

In addition to closing in on the playoffs, James Harden can solidify his case for MVP over these last 25 games.

Despite a rash of injuries, ups and downs in the schedule and the addition of players like Gerald Green and Joe Johnson to the lineup, the Rockets entered All-Star weekend with the best record in the NBA at 44-13, percentage points (and a tiebreaker) in front of the Golden State Warriors.

The next closest team in the Western Conference is ten games back. They have done so through unfathomable offense and a remarkably stingy defense. They also refuse to back off even in games where a loss would seem almost acceptable given how short handed they may be or tired from a grueling road trip. This team remains resilient with the record to prove it.

But before everyone looks ahead to the playoffs, there are still 25 games to go including a fairly sizable number against the better teams in the NBA. Here's a breakdown.