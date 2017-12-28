Rockets Could Lose More Games This Week Than They Have All Season

Up until last week, the Rockets had the best record in the NBA with only four losses on the season. They have dropped all three games since heading into a back-to-back against two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference in Boston and Washington.

While their struggles have been mostly on the defensive end of the floor, the main culprit at the moment is injuries. Chris Paul has missed all but about a half of the three losses with an adductor strain. Luc Mbah a Moute remains out with a shoulder injury. And Clint Capela missed the fist two losses with a heel bruise only to fracture his orbital bone in the loss to Oklahoma City. He will miss at least the next two games.

What makes these particular injuries so impactful is that they represent arguably the team's three best defensive players as well as two of their best play makers. While Capela doesn't make plays on his own, he acts as an effective outlet for Paul and James Harden when they drive to the basket. That is in addition to his rebounding and defensive skills in the paint. Paul is the team's best perimeter defender and a guy on offense who takes a lot of the pressure off Harden. And Mbah a Moute is a versatile defender and good three point shooter.