Rockets May Be Close to Adding Anthony After OKC Trade

The Rockets may add Carmelo Anthony to the squad now that he has been traded by OKC.

The NBA rules when it comes to trades, buyouts and signings are complicated. Such was the case when, on Thursday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder agreed to trade forward Carmelo Anthony to the Atlanta Hawks for a pair of players. The Hawks are expected to release Anthony making him an unrestricted free agent.

We won't bore you with the details, but suffice it to say, the deal saves OKC a ton of money. They were way over the luxury tax threshold which requires teams pay dollar-for-dollar amounts for any salary over a certain point. They could have simply released Anthony using a league rule that would allow them to stretch his salary over several seasons, but the trade was better for them in this instance.

Regardless, Anthony will soon be a free agent and Houston may be his next stop.