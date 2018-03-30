Rockets Potential First Round Match Ups Present Different Challenges

Rockets look to run in round one against some interesting, but inferior teams.

By Friday night, it is likely the Rockets will have clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference playoffs and home court advantage throughout the entire playoffs including the NBA Finals, were they to make it that far. They hold a six-and-a-half game lead on the Warriors who seem content to rest their stars until they are healthy. This is a remarkable accomplishment for the team and a first in franchise history.

But, what lies ahead for them in the first round of the playoffs. Currently, there are six teams vying for the final spots in the West. Regardless of who they meet, the Rockets should win and decisively, but some match ups are better than others.

As of writing this, the Rockets would face the Utah Jazz, but that is far from set with still 8 or 9 games remaining depending on the team with some schedules much tougher than others. For now, we'll break them all down.