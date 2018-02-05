Rockets Rolling As They Head Toward the All-Star Break

In the Rockets' dismantling of the Cavs in Cleveland Saturday night, Chris Paul was plus-47 in 27 minutes of play. Ryan Anderson was plus-37. This was in Cleveland against LeBron James with James Harden somewhat limited by foul trouble early and still missing both Eric Gordon (sore back) and Trevor Ariza (hamstring). Plus-47 is one of the craziest numbers you'll ever seen a basketball game. When Paul was on the floor, the Rockets outscored the Cavs by 47 points. Of course, you can do that when your lead is as much as 35 early in the third quarter.

The Cavs are a mess right now, no doubt, but the Rockets are also on a roll not really seen since the first month of the season. After a somewhat shaky month of December, they now sit at 38-13, just one back in the loss column behind Golden State. They have won 11 of their last 13, which includes wins over the Blazers, Timberwolves, Warriors, Heat, Spurs and Cavs.

And since the return of James Harden, the Rockets have been stellar defensively (yes, defense), ranking fifth in the NBA, as pointed out by Houston Chronicle beat reporter Jonathan Feigen on Twitter. In fact, Harden is in the top ten in steals and has drastically improved his reputation on the defensive end of the floor to go alongside his historic offensive output.