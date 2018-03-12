Rockets Start New Streak as a Rough Week-Plus Gets Rolling

The Rockets NBA season high 17-game winning streak came to an end on Friday in Toronto. It was only the second loss of the season when James Harden, Chris Paul and Clint Capela were all in the lineup. Toronto, which has the best record in the Eastern Conference, led by as many as 20 before the Rockets rallied to lose by three. The Raptors defense gave the Rockets some issues, particularly from behind the arc as the Rockets dropped the season series to Toronto 0-2.

Fortunately, Minnesota did the Rockets a solid beating the Warriors on Sunday just hours before the Rockets took out the Dallas Mavericks by 23 in Dallas thanks to another big effort from Eric Gordon, who has been stellar over the last handful of games. It gives the Rockets a two-game lead in the loss column to go with the tiebreaker the Rockets own. With 16 games left in the regular season, the Rockets would only need to be mediocre and the Warriors near perfect to keep Houston from the top seed in the West and home court advantage throughout the playoffs.