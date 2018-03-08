Rockets Streak Reaches 17 with Back-to-Back Wins Over OKC, Milwaukee

Winning two games in early March against a pair of teams hovering just over the .500 mark wouldn't normally seem like that big of a deal. But when they represent wins 16 and 17 of a season-long winning streak and they happen to come against two fairly dangerous teams on consecutive nights with travel in between, they should be considered impressive to say the least.

The Rockets haven't lost a game since January 26, rolling through the entire month of January without losing on a streak that now spans three months (their last loss was the only loss they have had in 22 games since James Harden returned from injury). It is now their second longest winning streak in franchise history behind only the 2007-08 team, which had 22 straight wins. It also gives them two streaks of 14 or more games in the same season, which is, by itself remarkable.

And if you want any more numbers to blow your mind when it comes to this team, they are 34-1 when Harden, Chris Paul and Clint Capela all play together.