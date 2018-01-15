Chris Paul Returns to LA as Rockets Look to Go 4-0 This Week

Clint Capela has been outstanding over the last two weeks, helping to pick up the slack while James Harden is out.

With James Harden and Luc Mbah a Moute still at least a couple weeks from returning to action (and Nene and Tarik Black recently sidelined), it was looking like a pretty tough stretch over the past week, but Chris Paul happened. The Rockets point guard led the way—along with the continued outstanding play of Eric Gordon and Clint Capela, and the surprising addition of Gerald Green—to a 3-0 record last week heading into a showdown with Paul's former team the Clippers Monday night.

When Harden went down, we took a look at the next month of games without him in the lineup. By this point in our analysis, we had them going 3-3. Instead, they went 4-2, sweeping games this past week against a much improved Bulls team, Western Conference foe Portland and a very bad Phoenix team. They finish this short two-game road trip in La La Land against the rather woeful Clippers and they will need a win considering what awaits them back in Toyota Center.

On Thursday, they face the surging Minnesota Timberwolves and Saturday brings the Warriors to town. With a full, healthy roster, these would both be daunting challenges. With four rotation guys out, they will struggle to win, which is why getting past the Clippers is even more important.