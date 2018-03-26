Rockets Win Total at 60 and Climbing

The Rockets have reached rarified air for the city of Houston. On Saturday, they slogged through their worst offensive performance of the year, but still managed to beat the Pistons in overtime, notching their franchise record best 59th win. On Sunday, still short handed with both Chris Paul and Luc Mbah a Moute out, James Harden (despite a poor shooting night) managed a triple double as they wasted the abysmal Atlanta Hawks for win No. 60.

With eight games remaining, 65 wins seems likely and would make the Rockets only the 21st team in NBA history to hit that mark. Win out and they would rank among the best seven regular season teams of all time and give them winning streaks of 17, 14 and 17 games. But we're getting ahead of ourselves.