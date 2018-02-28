I Am Not The Worst Celebrity Goat Milker in Houston, And That's a Win For Me

Were I the type of person who kept a vision board, dead center in it would be the phrase “Dream just the right amount.” See, at 35, I’m still optimistic that the good things in life can still happen for me, but honest enough with myself to know that the dreams of my youth aren’t likely to come true. So, yeah, I’ll never become an internationally famous musician, but maybe one day I’ll write a game that a few people want to play.

I mention this so that you can maybe understand my mindset going into the Celebrity Dairy Goat Milking competition at RodeoHouston.

My goal was not to come in first place. That would be dreaming too big.

My goal was not to come in near the top of the field. At 35, discovering I was some sort of goat milking savant would be too much for my mind to handle.

My goal was not to come in last place. Just because I’m not supposed to be able to milk a goat doesn’t mean I’m free of vanity.

My goal was to avoid being any of those three things.