Texans Release Derek Newton Who Files Grievance Against Team

Earlier this week, we did a fairly extensive breakdown on how the Texans' offensive line slowly degenerated from a competent, respectable unit to open 2014 to the Swiss cheese debacle they trotted out there in 2017. Duane Brown, Chris Myers, Brandon Brooks, Ben Jones, Derek Newton — those were the 2014 fixtures. The former four names on that list have all seen their Texans careers come and go, in varying fashions of departure.

On Thursday, as first reported by Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans swept the last remnants of that 2014 group to the curb, in what some would say is the coldest way possible, releasing former right tackle Derek Newton:

Offensive tackle Derek Newton was informed today by the Texans he is being cut, league source confirms. Newton will file a grievance, source says. This came as a major surprise to Newton who was told when he came in for rehab session. Rehab has been progressing well — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 12, 2018

The move comes around 19 months after Newton suffered a devastating injury, shredding the patellar tendons in each of his knees on the same play, while trying to block Von Miller in Denver on a Monday night: