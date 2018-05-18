Shooting Reported At Santa Fe High School

A school shooting has been reported this morning at the Santa Fe High School and accounts from various sources say that at least eight people are dead and others are injured. Three patients were brought to UTMB Galveston.
The Santa Fe ISD police department is in charge of the investigation and says on its website it will issue statements as the day continues. Reports of the shooting started coming in before 8 a.m.
Reportedly two people, believed to be students, were detained and at least one of them is in custody. Students from the high school are being taken to another facility, according to the school district's website.
"At this time, students from the high school are being transported by SFISD transportation to the Alamo Gym located at 13306 Highway 6. Parents may reunite with their students at this location."
The office of the governor has announced that Greg Abbott is on his way to Santa Fe for a 1 p.m. press conference at the Santa Fe Agriculture Center.
And the Houston ISD just sent out this statement, saying that today its police department is operating on high alert.
"The Houston Independent School District sends condolences to the entire Santa Fe ISD community. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the students, staff, and families affected by this senseless tragedy. We offer our full support to Santa Fe ISD during this difficult time. The HISD Police Department has more than 200 officers assigned to schools and facilities across the district, and they work diligently every day to keep HISD students and staff safe. Today, the department is operating on high alert, and all available officers are on patrol. Additionally crisis counselors are available to students upon request."
The wounded included one SFISD police officer who was shot.
Local law enforcement agencies as well as the FBI, ATF and the Texas Department of Public Safety were on the scene to assist. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez talked to reporters and said there are multiple fatalities that have been confirmed. The number vaires but it could be anywhere between eight to ten fatalities at the school including students and some adult staff as well."
"There have been explosive devices found in the high school and surrounding areas adjacent to the high school," the school district's chief of police said.
This statement was issued by the Clear Lake Medical Center:
"HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Clear Lake Regional Medical Center, a level II Trauma Center, has received seven patients and Mainland Medical Center has received two patients from Santa Fe High School following an active shooting. More information will be available as soon as additional details are available."
