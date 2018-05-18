Shooting Reported At Santa Fe High School

A school shooting has been reported this morning at the Santa Fe High School and accounts from various sources say that at least eight people are dead and others are injured. Three patients were brought to UTMB Galveston.

The Santa Fe ISD police department is in charge of the investigation and says on its website it will issue statements as the day continues. Reports of the shooting started coming in before 8 a.m.

Reportedly two people, believed to be students, were detained and at least one of them is in custody. Students from the high school are being taken to another facility, according to the school district's website.