Satanic Temple Says Texas Fetal Remains Rule Violates Members' Religious Freedom [UPDATED]

No, the Satanic Temple doesn't require that followers worship Satan, but instead asks that they embrace critical thinking. Screengrab by Carter Sherman/The Satanic Temple

When the state of Texas announced that a new set of rules will require health care facilities to cremate or bury the fetal remains from abortions and miscarriages, as we've previously reported, state officials likely knew they would face some backlash. But they probably didn't imagine that it would come from Satanists.

Earlier this week, the Satanic Temple released a statement declaring that its members would be exempt from the rules because it violates their religious liberties. “The Satanic Temple believes burial rites are a well-established component of religious practices,” a statement on the group's website reads. Contrary to what you might imagine, TST is actually an organized religion that preaches “compassion and empathy towards all creations,” among other things, according to its website. Its tenets emphasize individual freedoms and commitment to scientific facts. The TST FAQs page also answers what's likely most people's biggest question about the religion: "We do not promote a belief in a personal Satan."

The statement goes on, “Members of The Satanic Temple believe in the inviolability of the body and, as such, these rules contradict our fundamental beliefs… For these reasons, members of The Satanic Temple are not required to comply with the Texas rule on fetal remains.”

The rules will take effect on December 19. Previously, health care facilities such as hospitals and abortion clinics were able to dispose of fetal remains in sanitary landfills. When Texas officials quietly announced their plans to change that, the Center for Reproductive Rights wrote Texas a letter in August warning that the proposed rules would “almost certainly trigger costly litigation.”

And the Satanists seem to be ready to start that litigation. TST's statement includes a notice that its members will likely require legal support in fighting Texas's rules, and an option to donate to the group's Religious Reproductive Rights Legal Aid. The group has also already filed lawsuits against Missouri, according to its website, arguing that the state's requirements that a woman seeking abortion must be given a booklet claiming life begins at conception as well as wait 72 hours after her first appointment to actually get an abortion are against the Satanist religion. (Texas also has a law mandating that women seeking an abortion must be given a pamphlet about the procedure, which is called A Woman's Right to Know. After being updated Monday, it was criticized for containing numerous medical inaccuracies, as we reported.)

This piece has been updated to include Galloway's comments.

