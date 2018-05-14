Predicting When the NFL Rookie Quarterbacks Will Be Starting

The NFL Draft is a few weeks in the rear view mirror, and NFL teams had their first chance to welcome a sea of rookies into the building this past weekend, as rookie minicamp was all the rage around the league. (And by "all the rage," I mean the youngsters got to work out in helmets with no pads, with the media continually glancing down at their roster so we could figure out who the hell everybody is.)

This is that fun time of year in the NFL where hope springs eternal for all 32 teams. Everyone is excited for the season, and talking themselves into why their team has a chance to, at least, exceed expectations, if not make a run at something special.

In some cities, the fulcrum of said hope is a rookie quarterback. We know this feeling all too well here, and thankfully (a) we don't have to go through it again for a long, long time, and (b) our rookie QB was and is the football messiah. Yours wasn't, and isn't. (God bless you, Deshaun Watson!)