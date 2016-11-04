Section of I-45 in Downtown Houston To Be Closed For Several Weekends
This stretch of I-45 will be closed for several weekends.
Screengrab/Google Earth
Good thing nobody drives on I-45, right? Because a section of the freeway in the heart of Houston will be closed from Friday evening through Monday morning, TxDOT announced Wednesday. And several weekends after that.
Crews will close I-45 northbound between U.S. 59 and Allen Parkway to demolish and rebuild the West Dallas Bridge, which was damaged after being struck by an oversized vehicle in September. The work will also force the closures of I-45 southbound at I-10.
The roughly one-mile spur will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, just in time for the morning commute to resume. It will also be shut down during that same period from November 18-21, December 2-5 and December 9-12.
The West Dallas Bridge will remain closed throughout the construction process. TxDOT expects to reopen the Houston Avenue Bridge, Houston Avenue entrance ramp and Allen Parkway entrance ramp, which are already under construction, in late December or early January.
Additional information about the construction project can be found here.
Our advice: Avoid the area altogether if you can.
Construction in I-45 in downtown Houston could cause major delays over the next several weekends.
Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation
