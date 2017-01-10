Sheriff's Deputy Fired After Allegations Tied to Bestiality

HCSO

A Harris County sheriff's deputy has been charged with obscenity, a state jail felony, and was immediately fired after his arrest, the Harris County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

Andrew C. Sustaita Jr., a six-year veteran with the sheriff's office, was identified as a suspect involved with producing "obscene online material" coming from an account in the county, detected by the sheriff's High Tech Crime Unit.

Spokesman Ryan Sullivan, citing an ongoing investigation, wouldn't tell us what this "obscene online material" contained. But you almost can't blame him for not wanting to: Harris County District Attorney's Office spokesman Dane Schiller revealed to the Houston Chronicle late Monday night that this alleged "obscene material" includes "sexual contact with a dog."

Staying as far away from the details as possible, new Sheriff Ed Gonzalez released the following statement Monday: “The possession of obscene and illicit material is made even more troubling when a Sheriff’s Office employee is found to be involved. Every resource of this office will be dedicated to protecting the public and holding our employees accountable for wrongdoing.”

Additional charges are possible should further investigation warrant them.

