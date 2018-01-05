Cougars Lose 81-63 to 9th-Ranked Wichita State

Wichita State has been one of the best mid-major basketball programs for many years. But tired of not being treated as a major player in college basketball, the school made the leap during the off-season, joining the American Athletic Conference, perhaps the best of the mid-major conferences.

The Houston Cougars were once one of the great powers of college basketball. But that was long ago and the program has floated in the ether for years, bouncing from conference to conference as it has attempted to regain relevancy in college basketball. Whereas Wichita State is a fixture in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, the Cougars, once a staple, have made just one appearance since 1989.

The Cougars are off to a nice start this basketball season. The team sprinted off to a 12-2 beginning and embarrassed lots of the competing teams in its way. But just how good were the Cougars? Besides a win over a good Arkansas basketball team, the Cougars have not really faced tough competition — its strength of schedule was pegged at just 195, and just three of the 14 games had been played against teams ranked in the top 100 by strength of schedule.