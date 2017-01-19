Sid Miller Promotes False Narrative That Illegal Immigrants Shot Hunters

Texas Ag Commissioner Sid Miller has done it again. Photo from the Texas Office of Agricilture

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller has stepped in it once again.

This time, he's been spreading a fake news story claiming that a trio of hunters were attacked by illegal immigrants while hunting near Candelaria.

Miller, who was considered by President-elect Donald Trump for a cabinet position, posted a story to Facebook claiming that the three hunters each sustained gunshots when a group attacked them and tried to steal their RV on January 6.

The thing is, it's been clear for a while now that the illegal immigrant story was false. Presidio County Sheriff Danny Dominguez suspected from the beginning and concluded last week that the hunters were all shot in exchange of friendly fire.

In other words, well, it looks like the hunters shot themselves.

But that little detail didn't stop Miller from claiming a whole bunch of things that are not that. “This is why we need the wall and to secure our borders,” Miller wrote in a post that was shared more than 6,500 times. “There are violent criminals and members of drug cartels coming in and it must put a stop to it [sic] before we have many more Walker Daughertys.”

(Daugherty is the guide who got shot supposedly defending the group's RV. His family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for his hospital bills. He has no health insurance. So far the site has raised more than $20,000, despite the fact that Dominguez has said from the beginning that across-the-border shootings are exceedingly rare and that the friendly fire theory is much more likely in this case, according to the Houston Chronicle.)

Todd Smith, Miller's spokesman, told the Marfa Big Bend Sentinel/Presidio International that they got the yarn about the illegal immigrant gunmen from family members of the wounded men asking for prayers.

Miller managed to both give them prayers and use them as a tool for a little political soap-boxing. All through one measly click of a Facebook button.

