Six More Weeks of Winter, But Probably Not for Houston

Punxsutawney Phil, the seer of seers, prognosticator of prognosticators, emerged from whatever hole he lives in last Friday and predicted six more weeks of winter. In the south, there is often a silent cheer that erupts because six more weeks of winter here means we put off the brutal heat of summer just a tad longer. Up north, they have a somewhat different reaction.

Of course, this is all to say we are taking weather advice from a rodent instead of actual science, something many reasonable and super annoying people on Twitter have been talking about all weekend. A more measured approach came from this article in the Chicago Tribune , which argues this sort of silliness only underscores the need for good science. Still, there are some people who believe this nonsense (in the same way they believe the earth is flat, we suppose), so the National Centers for Environmental Information actually looked at his forecasts over a 15-year period. Surprise, the furry little dude got it wrong the vast majority of the time. But, this is the era in which we live, where real scientists have to dispute the findings of a rat. But, we digress...

The bottom line is that while Phil may have seen his shadow, his forecast, even if it were to be trusted, probably doesn't apply to folks a little south of Pennsylvania anyway. In fact, national forecasts are calling for warmer-than-average temperatures for most of the southern part of the United States including Texas during February.