Skaters Flock to Southside to Show Off Their Tricks, Benefit Make-A-Wish

Hundreds of local skaters, including a handful of professionals, turned out to Southside Skatepark on Saturday to put their talents on display —all to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The South Houston indoor skatepark played host to the 20th-annual Texas Skate Jam.

The previous 19 iterations of the event raised a combined $885,000 for the Texas Gulf Coast & Louisiana chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. All proceeds from the event, where tickets went for $30 a pop, went to the charity, which helps children with life-threatening medical conditions see a "wish" fulfilled.

"These guys are doing a lot of tricks, because they're doing it for a reason," said Damon Avery, the Make-A-Wish coordinator for the event, of the pro skaters. "They're doing it for a higher purpose."

Pros at this year's skate jam included Cody McIntyre, Jack Olson, Evan Smith and Beaver Fleming.

