Skaters Flock to Southside to Show Off Their Tricks, Benefit Make-A-Wish
Hundreds of local skaters, including a handful of professionals, turned out to Southside Skatepark on Saturday to put their talents on display —all to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
The South Houston indoor skatepark played host to the 20th-annual Texas Skate Jam.
The previous 19 iterations of the event raised a combined $885,000 for the Texas Gulf Coast & Louisiana chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. All proceeds from the event, where tickets went for $30 a pop, went to the charity, which helps children with life-threatening medical conditions see a "wish" fulfilled.
"These guys are doing a lot of tricks, because they're doing it for a reason," said Damon Avery, the Make-A-Wish coordinator for the event, of the pro skaters. "They're doing it for a higher purpose."
Pros at this year's skate jam included Cody McIntyre, Jack Olson, Evan Smith and Beaver Fleming.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Houston, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
U Of H Men's Basketball Chart
TicketsFri., Nov. 11, 7:00pm
-
University of Houston Cougars Football vs. Tulane University Football
TicketsSat., Nov. 12, 11:00am
-
Rice Owls Mens Basketball vs. Montana State Men's Basketball
TicketsWed., Nov. 16, 7:00pm
-
University of Houston Cougars Football vs. Louisville Cardinals College Football
TicketsThu., Nov. 17, 7:00pm
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!