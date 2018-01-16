Smart Luggage That Follows You Around Coming to an Airport Near You

"What are you doing, Dave?" is what this little guy might ask if you try and run off to leave it behind in the airport.

Recently, we told you about how airlines were banning smart luggage due to concerns over the fire safety of the batteries they used. Now, we are hearing about a new EXTREMELY smart piece of luggage that literally follows you around like a puppy dog, introduced at the Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show last week.

The CX-1 from Chinese company ForwardX uses facial recognition software and a GPS-controlled wristband to keep track of you pretty much anywhere and follow you around like a robot. While this isn't a weapon, it is not lost on us that CX-1 is also the name of a Chinese-made cruise missile given that this little robot suitcase hones in on you like a ballistic weapon. Hopefully, in this case, it won't explode.

It also happens to be short for a NASA-named black hole, Cygnus X-1, and an obscure Rush song of the same name, but we find it hard to believe that the folks at ForwardX are big fans of the Canadian power trio. If their next creation is called the "Geddy," we'll know for sure.