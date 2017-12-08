Houston, We Got What it Takes to Make SNOW

If you got up early this morning, or stayed up really late last night, then you are one of the hundreds (?) thousands (?) of people across Houston who saw snow. It's impressive enough that it even carries a name: Benji.

As Eric Berger at Space City Weather posted last night, snow was hitting College Station, just three days after the high in Houston was 81. He referred to it in technical terms as "crazy weather."

A few school districts — Wharton, Livingston and Bay City ISDs were calling for delayed starts this morning — but most including HISD initially said the school day would start on time despite the snow and icy conditions.

A bit later however, HISD was reporting "delays with bus transportation due to weather, traffic, and staffing." Press secretary Tracy Clemons said the central office had contacted the schools most affected by the conditions. Transtar was reporting 17 locations where there was ice on the road.

The National Weather Service was saying only a 20 percent chance of snow this morning and an equal chance for rain, predicting "No snow accumulation. Well a swing and a miss on that one. The NWS predicted Friday night lows in the lower 30s with some warming over the weekend.

A winter weather advisory remained in effect until 9 a.m. Friday with the main impact being icy bridges and slippery sidewalks according to AccuWeather.

Hustle up and get out there and enjoy it while you can. Take a picture. It's all supposed to be gone by 9 a.m.

The snow stuck the landing. Photo by Margaret Downing

Pretty now, but... Photo by Margaret Downing

This isn't supposed to happen in Houston. Photo by Margaret Downing

In lieu of ice scrapers, get out your credit cards and clear those windows. Photo by Jack Gorman