Snowpocalypse II: Jack Frost's Revenge Could Be on the Way for Houston This Week

You know that thing where you get your winter jacket dry cleaned and hang them in the back of the closet because, even though its only January, you know that it is highly unlikely you'll need the "big coat" again this year? Oh, sure, you keep the sweaters at the ready and a couple windbreakers hanging in rather conspicuous location for when the dog needs to be walked or you have to race out to get the garbage can in just your shorts and the light jacket because the jackasses left it upside down in the middle of the street again. But, no one needs the heavy coat. Not in Houston, right?

Wrong, Mr. Smarty Pants. And we know you are a guy because women keep their warm clothes around until May. They are smarter than you. Accept it.

Our point is that you should dig back into that closet and get your jacket because there is a high likelihood of some sub-freezing temperatures this year and even a chance of what can cause adults to tremble in terror over the fear of being stuck at home with antsy children, and makes kids pray for only the first time since the fall even though that wasn't real because they were praying to Santa, but you let it go because, well, Christmas. Anyway, that thing we are talking about? The dreaded wintery mix.