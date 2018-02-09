Soggy Weekend Means You Might Want to Stay Inside

At the risk of completely abusing an already overused phrase, winter is coming...to an end. We are closing in on springtime here in Houston and the end result is often turbulent and schizophrenic weather patterns. Cold fronts are making their last gasp passes through the area, battling with warmer air beginning to emerge throughout the south. Some days are sunny and warm, others are gray and chilly. Welcome to Houston!

If you enjoyed those brief moments of sunshine on Thursday, we are sorry to say you will need to file them into your memory because we'll be back to drearier conditions into this weekend ahead of another front arriving late Saturday. If you were making plans for hanging at the park on Saturday, well, you may need to change those. In fact, the Memorial City Chili Cookoff was actually canceled thanks to the strong potential for rain.