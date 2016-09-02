Some Jerk Stole a Beloved Heights Jewelry Store Sculpture

One of these three individuals is missing. (Hint: it's not Cody Reaves, left, or Spencer Elliott.) Courtesy Cody Reaves

You'd think a person would be able to leave a 450-pound, eight-foot steel sculpture outside your door for a few days without anyone stealing it, but you'd be wrong.

At least that's what Cody Reaves and his wife, Sondra Evette, learned when the giant, freakish logo for their jewelry store, Fly High Little Bunny, went missing between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

"We don't have a great chance of getting it back, but we're hoping someone saw it," Reaves tells the Houston Press.

The sculpture, which was created in 1996 by Houston artist Spencer Elliott, and which intentionally does not resemble any animal known to man (our bet is that it's the likely product of a drunken tryst between a gargoyle and The Chupacabra...in Chernobyl) adorned a pole outside the store's former location on Shepherd Drive.

The store reopened in the Heights in 2014, and Reaves said the sculpture was tucked in a nook behind the building, awaiting a touch-up before it was remounted. It rusted over the years, but Reaves said he and others liked the way it looked.

Reaves said he's called local scrapyards to see if anyone by chance hauled in a gigantic steel monster, to no avail. But surely, someone has to know something.

According to Reaves, his friend, Alan Dimian Cable, came up with the store's unusual name and logo.

"Everybody's going to think we're a headshop," Reaves recalls telling Cable when he first heard the proposed name. His friend said "'No they won't. So we opened the store, we called it Fly High Little Bunny and everybody thought we were a headshop.... The logo, it kind of means 'go get 'em, tiger,' but we don't know what the little critter is. Some people think it's a bunny, some people think it's a cat....It's supposed to have that kind of happy-go-lucky, ignorance-is-bliss gaze in his eyes."

Hopefully, that vacant stare will once again gaze down from on high. If you have any tips, please call the store at 713-520-9995.

